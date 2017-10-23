26°
Is this the best job in Gladstone?

Matt and Hayden out with Justin Nye with a solid golden trevally.
Chris Lees
GLADSTONE Fly and Sportfishing is offering arguably the best job in the region.

If you are aged between 7-15, and live within the region, and fishing is your number one passion, this is the competition and job for you.

The business is running a Guide's Apprentice Competition.

Owner Justin Nye said every time he took people out fishing, he would see so lots of kids throwing a line in the Boyne River.

"The kids are dedicated, they're out there fishing from dawn to dusk on the holidays," he said.

Mr Nye said his wife came up with the idea of the competition to give something back to the local kids.

"These kids are looking at it as a dream job, so let's show them what you need to do to be a guide," he said.

"The winner will get a day out with me where they can learn the ins and outs, like knots and how to find the fish.

"Then they get to choose someone and take them out for the day, I'll be on the boat to help out but as far as the guiding side of things goes, it's all up to them."

 

Mr Nye said the kids would learn it's not just about going fishing all day.

"They need to make sure people are catching fish, they're having a good time and they're safe," he said.

"Most of all though it's about giving back to these local kids, they're the fishermen of the future, they're the guides of the future."

To enter, submit a photo of you with your best catch, and a short paragraph of why you think you have what it takes to be Gladstone Fly and Sportfishing's Apprentice Fishing Guide.

Email entries to gladdysportfishing@bigpond.com.

charter fishing fishing gladstone charter fishing gladstone fishing

