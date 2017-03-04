Unemployed fisherman 'would love' Gladstone's dream job

BIG CATCH: Unemployed fisherman Darren Bishop thinks he would be able to handle the pressures of being a fisheries surveyor.

IF YOU love to fish and can tell the difference between a barramundi and a jewfish then this is the job for you.

Recruiters Kelly Services say they are after a "keen fisherman" for the role of "fisheries interviewer/boat ramp surveyor", which would involve travelling around boat ramps to survey boaties, measure catch sizes and identify species.

Dream job for 'keen fisherman' up for grabs

Fisherman Darren Bishop at Boyne Island. Paul Braven

Unemployed Boyne Island local Darren Bishop said he would love to get the job so he could get paid to do one of the things he loves most, fishing.

"It sounds like a real hard job," he joked. "It's one of those prime jobs and (although) I don't have a resume, man I can fish."

Mr Bishop lost his job as a truck driver last October and said that as long as he could afford a "packet of smokes and snags" and have time to putt around in his tinny, "life is good".

Even though Mr Bishop said some people in Gladstone get fired up over identifying fish, he felt he had more than a good enough handle on local fish.