Is this the best Christmas ham?

TASTY PRODUCT: Jasmine Luttrell, Elise and Lisa Wippell at the Gladstone City Farmers Markets on Saturday, where they sell their products. Julia Bartrim

A HAPPY pig is a tasty pig.

That's according to Lisa Wippell who raises pastured pigs with her husband Peter on their 5000 acre property between Biloela and Monto.

The Wippells, who sell their produce online have put 125 Christmas hams up for sale.

"Once they're gone, they're gone," Mrs Wippell said.

She says their Christmas hams are a healthier alternative to the average supermarket ham.

"Our products are nitrate, gluten, sugar, preservative and dairy free," she said.

"Our range of ham and bacons just (contain) salt water. You can safely eat it without any impacts. It's good to have a product that's not going to harm you."

Mrs Wippell said the fact their pigs were raised outdoors affected the flavour of the meat.

"The pigs being outside have a totally different flavour," she said.

"We've had a lot of people say 'you know I don't really like pork, but we'll try (your product)' and they'll come back to the next markets and say 'oh my gosh that was awesome I've never tasted pork like it'.

"I think it's to do with the fact they're living outside in the sun. They can roll in the mud, they can dig up food, and they're happy pigs. It does make a big difference."

The Wippells started Wippells Organics in 2014 as an online store.

Mr Wippell mainly works on the farm and Mrs Wippell organises sale and delivery of their products. The Wippells practice rotational grazing.As well as pigs, they have 850 head of cattle and about 200 sheep, including lambs. They also keep chickens, which pay for their keep by helping to break down the cow's manure.

"The animals are not treated with any chemicals, if we move the (cattle) to fresh paddocks, they drop the parasites and leave them behind," Mrs Wippell said.

"By the time they rotate back round to the start, they're going back into a fresh paddock again."