'Is this real': Tannum teen shocked by modelling glory

FINALIST: Anelia du Plessis, 17, will compete in the national finals for the 14th Miss Teen Australia. Mike Richards GLA040218ANEL

WHEN Anelia du Plessis learned she was crowned the winner of Miss Teen Australia Queensland finals, she whispered to the runner up "Is this real?".

After two days of photo shoots and strutting the catwalk the 17-year-old said the competition's state finals were all she had hoped.

When it came to announcing the junior and senior winners and runners up, the Tannum Sands teen was thinking who she believed would win.

Equally as shocked as her mother, who was brought to tears when her name was called, Anelia told The Observer yesterday she could not be prouder of the result.

Currently enjoying a gap year before starting her business and psychology dual bachelor degree at Queensland University of Technology next year, Anelia said the modelling competition was a chance to boost her confidence.

Miss Teen Australia national finalist Anelia du Plessis, 17, with R7 Models and Talent Agency owner Lynda Ninness. Tegan Annett

The state final, held in Mackay last Friday and Saturday, decided which young women would compete for the national crown in Townsville in May.

"I just really enjoy the experience, everyone is super friendly, there is no cattiness," she said.

"My confidence has soared since I started (modelling) ... it helps you get to know yourself and your body better and you learn how to interact with other people."

The Tannum Sands State High School graduate who moved to the region in 2003 with her family from South Africa, said she still couldn't believe she would be competing in the national final.

R7 Modelling and Talent Agency owner Lynda Ninness said Anelia had a natural approach to modelling that was hard to teach. Ms Ninness said the agency had a focus on building confidence and teaching etiquette.

Anelia was one of four R7 models who competed at the state finals.