Was this Gladstone's craziest wedding?

The wedding of Benaraby couple, Lisa Kennedy and Jason Cameron, was held at Peter's Park, Tannum Sands. S-Jane Photography

A BENARABY couple has tied the knot after an eight-year engagement in a wedding that can only be described as unique.

Jason Cameron married his fiancee Lisa Kennedy on her 40th birthday at Peter's Park, Tannum Sands, in front of 25 of their closest family and friends.

The ceremony was emotional for Lisa, whose father couldn't attend in person.

"We sort of held off a little on the wedding because my dad's quite ill," she said.

"He couldn't make it in the end so he walked me down the aisle on FaceTime.

"Everyone had a cry over that, it was a bit full-on.

"He was actually in a nursing home and friends of mine were going in to work out Skype so he could watch it all.

"But when we worked out there was no WiFi where he was we had to use FaceTime."

Lisa said they decided to hold the wedding after such a long engagement to coincide with her birthday.

"We decided to get married because everyone was flying over from Perth and up from Canberra and Melbourne for my 40th," she said.

"We thought we may as well do what we're going to do with everyone here.

"We have two kids together and moved over from Western Australia.

"We've been here for four years and (the wedding) is one of those things that has been on the list of things to do."

The wedding was nearly thrown off the tracks when the family caught a gastro bug from their WA wedding guests.

The couple's son Lane, 6, was so sick his sister and flower girl Tayla, 5, took on his role as ring bearer.

"Our visitors arrived the Wednesday before (the wedding) and bought a WA gastro with them - it basically went through the whole house," Lisa said.

"We had visitors on the Tuesday morning of last week who needed to go to the doctor's to get an injection to fly.

"Jason got it afterward and was off work for quite a few days the week after, and so was certainly not honeymooning.

"But we got out of it well, so we're lucky."

While the timing of the wedding worked out perfectly for the couple, the majority of their "reception" guests were caught unawares.

Expecting a 40th birthday celebration at the couple's house, the guests were stunned when the wedding party arrived dressed in wedding attire.

"The cars drove us back to our house in Benaraby where my 40th birthday party started, which nobody knew was the reception beside those who were at the wedding," Lisa said.

"There was probably 70-80 (people) who didn't know that it was a wedding."

The combined wedding and birthday reception was fully catered and included two live bands.

Lisa described the weekend as "awesome" and is now looking forward to life with her new husband and their children at Benaraby.

"We've been here for four years from WA and it's the best place we've ever been," Lisa said.

"Through all the gastro and stuff, it was still a great weekend."