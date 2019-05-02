Is this Australia's most talented Chicken farmer?

MOUNT LARCOM'S Max Cosgrove is taking his chicken clothes from the farm onto the national stage by entering into this year's Australia's Got Talent competition.

The 11-year-old chicken farmer was head hunted by the organisation to appear on the show.

Next weekend he will fly to Sydney to audition his talent, where he plans to set up a catwalk for his chickens to model some of his costumes.

"I've got six chooks going down I've got around six to seven costumes ready,” Max said. "I'll keep some a secret but one is a ballerina and one is also a go-go girl.”

However, what is more impressive is after his mum's battle with breast cancer, Max has pledged if he wins to donate the prize money from the show to Breast Cancer Australia and the McGrath foundation and $5000 to his school, Ambrose State School.

"I just thought it would be a great experience to go down there and put out there about breast cancer,,” Max said.

"I'm just supporting a cause that's close to my heart.”

Max said he hoped his talent combined with a good cause would impress the judges.

"I practise around 10 to 20 times with the chooks, trying to get them a bit more quiet,” he said.

"One might like fly away and so to speak. They've been pretty good.”

As for if he thinks he could win he said "maybe...but there is some pretty good talent down there.”