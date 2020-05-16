This glamorous mansion is in the running to be named Australia’s best house but the glass edge pool is already a star attraction.

Could this glamorous Gold Coast house with a glass edge pool overlooking the ocean be Australia's best house?

The showstopping home built into the hillside at Tugun will feature in an upcoming Lifestyle television series showcasing Australia's Best Homes, set to air in June.

The views don’t get much better than this Pacific Ocean vista.

The plantation-style stunner has been the star of the show along Pacific Parade since it was unveiled earlier this year following a 12-month build.

Real estate agent Madonna Delaney and lawyer husband Tim bought the block four years ago with plans to build a dream home for their family.

"We wanted our dream home to feel like a holiday beach house," said Mrs Delaney.

The home has a relaxed Bahamas beach vibe.

Driftwood handles and distressed timber flooring create a relaxed vibe while white shutters, leafy green gardens and cane fans add a touch of the Bahamas.

Built over four levels, the grand master suite sits at the very top where the custom-made kingsize four poster bed overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

"The views just go on from Surfers to Snapper Rocks, it's really breathtaking," Mrs Delaney said.

"I'll never get sick of waking up to that view."

The bedroom offers views from Surfers Paradise to Snapper Rocks.

But it's the glass-edge pool, which gives the illusion of water suspended, that's got people talking about the Chris Clout design.

"As soon as the scaffolding came down and the house was revealed, you could see people really stopped and stared," said builder Nick McDonald of Mactech Constructions.

"The glass edge pool really adds to the wow factor."

Originally published as Is this Australia's best house?