The "Rainbow Retreat" in Agnes Water is going to Auction in February 2020.
Is this Agnes Water’s most colourful house?

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
ONE of the most unusual houses in Agnes Water is headed under the hammer, with different coloured walls in every room and its own aquarium.

Real estate agent Tim Lawry said 20 Joseph Banks Boulevard, the ‘Rainbow Retreat’, was previously occupied by a family with four children who each had a different coloured room to represent themselves.

The "Honeymoon Room" in the Rainbow Retreat.

But what makes the house unique is the built-in aquarium where the owners kept their pet shark.

Mr Lawry said although there were no fish currently in the tank it was fully functioning and positioned so it was easily visible from the lounge room.

The aquarium where the previous owners used to keep their pet shark.
The house is a short walk to the Agnes Surf Beach and features open plan kitchen and dining and full length verandas at the back and front.

The downstairs area has a second living space, extra bedroom and bathroom making it perfect for a granny flat or Airbnb rental.

The front veranda.
The double garage has a built in workshop area which opens up into another huge entertainment area complete with its own pool table.

He said the back veranda was also designed be able to hold a spa or small pool.

Mr Lawry said the property came with the option to be fully furnished.

The "Rainforest bathroom"in the house.

“It’s set up to easily be converted into a holiday rental,” Mr Lawry said.

He said comparable homes in the area had sold for between $500,000 – $650,000.

The house goes to auction on February 15.

agnes water agnes water real estate rainbow house
Gladstone Observer

