Is this a dress-rehearsal to the big dance?

WE MEET AGAIN: Brothers' Leith Hammelswang is tackled by Gladstone Valleys players in their top of the table division one match back in round nine. Matt Taylor GLA010619LEAG

RUGBY LEAGUE: It could be a prelude to the Gladstone Rugby League grand final.

Top side Gladstone 'The Fish' Brothers take on Gladstone Valleys in a juicy top-of-the-table clash at Marley Brown Oval tomorrow at 8pm.

Brothers are fresh from a massive 90-18 win against Calliope Roosters while Valleys will be ready after its bye last weekend.

Valleys' coach Russell O'Dwyer acknowledges Brothers have had the wood on his team in the previous two encounters.

Brothers won 32-24 in round nine and round 14 was a thriller in which The Fish prevailed 24-22.

Valleys did get Brothers' measure in round four in a 42-10 win.

"I think we'll be OK but Brothers have got the bragging rights," O'Dwyer said. "We missed a few players in the last couple of months but that's no excuse and Brothers are the team to beat."

Valleys smashed Roosters 90-18 two weeks ago, but Brothers pose a different kettle of fish.

"Everyone has to stand up and play as a team," O'Dwyer said. It has been a struggle to get the same team on the park for O'Dwyer because of injuries and work commitments.

He hoped to have close to a same team on the field in coming weeks. Brothers are in the box seat for an automatic grand final berth with 12 wins and two losses while Valleys sit two wins behind.

"We need to win the next three games and need to finish the season well and we're looking forward to it," O'Dwyer said.

Key Brothers player Jimmy McCafferty said young gun Lyncoln Rebel had stepped up big time.

Brothers Lyncoln Rebel.Under 17 Rugby League 2018 Grand Final - Gladstone Brothers vs Tannum Seagulls. Mike Richards GLA180818U17L

"Lyncoln has been outstanding with his playing ability and game sense well beyond his years," McCafferty said.

"The majority of the team is young and have gained so much from the longer games and the older heads around them."

These more experienced players are Kerry Kelliher and Terry Sawyer and McCafferty was confident of a good result.

"I expect Brothers to hit the ground running and a good workload from our forwards to set the platform for the backs," he said.

"The return of Ty Lockrey will direct traffic well around the park.

"The guys are gelling really well with our combinations and good structured movements.

"Training well as we have good numbers to training and guys working hard for their positions."

McCafferty said a win to either side will be hard-earned.

"I personally expect them to roll in game ready and wanting the win," he said of the Valleys.

"The game will come down to who-ever wants it more, who is willing to dig deep and I don't expect it to be an easy win for anyone."