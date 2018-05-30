Is there a goldmine hidden in your closet?

STICKING TO STAMPS: Barney Point resident Ian Griffiths is an avid collector of stamps.

STICKING TO STAMPS: Barney Point resident Ian Griffiths is an avid collector of stamps. Matt Taylor GLA290518STAMP

THERE'S a chance you may have a rare stamp in the bottom of your wardrobe.

But Ian Griffith's says you probably don't.

"Everybody thinks they've got at least one valuable stamp in their collection," he said.

"If you've got any 5 or 10 shilling stamps, or 2 and 4 pound stamps, they might be worth getting valued.

You could earn $4000 for a rare stamp, but most people are disappointed.

Ian is one of approximately 20 stamp collectors, or philatelists, in Gladstone.

"Stamp collecting was once known as a royal hobby," he said.

"The sort of thing we 'stampers' really get into is called 'Fly Speck Philately', checking for all the tiny imperfections from the printing process."

Ian's passion for stamp collecting started about five years ago.

"I found the collection my father had started as a boy," he said.

"I got the bug and continued adding stamps to it, primarily from Australia and it's territories like Cocos Keeling, Nauru and Norfolk Islands.

STUCK ON YOU: Barney Point resident Ian Griffiths is an avid collector of stamps. Matt Taylor GLA290518STAMP

Ian says new stamps are almost impossible to peel off envelopes.

"They way they're made now means you might get one out of ten off an envelope in one piece," he said.

His advice to anyone who thinks they have a potential goldmine in their closet:

"I'm not saying it can't happen, but the real value in stamps is what you can learn from them," he said.

"I've discovered more about Australian history from stamps than I ever learned in school."

NOTE: Stamp collecting is called Philately which means free of delivery charge or taxation.