Is the message getting through? Drink drivers named

MOTORISTS could be getting the consistent messages from local police about drink driving, with only three people appearing in court for the offence over the past week.

Calliope Road Policing Unit officer in charge, Senior Sergeant Shaune English has repeatedly reinforced the message that police will be out and about, on all roads around the region, ready to catch drink drivers.

“We are out there on all the roads around the Gladstone region and we can pull over any car at any time and undertake both breath and drug testing,” Snr Sgt English said.

In previous weeks, The Observer has reported on 10 or more people being caught drink driving.

Andrew John Alexander recorded the highest blood alcohol concentration before Gladstone court last week with a reading of .153.

The 36 year old was caught on Malpas Street at Boyne Island.

Mr Alexander was disqualified from driving for six months, convicted, and fined a total of $1200.

The Bruce Highway at Benaraby is where Karl Laber was caught by police while he was over the legal blood alcohol limit.

After recording a mid-range reading of .085, the 28 year old was disqualified from driving for three months, convicted, and fined $400.

Kimberley Wright, 29, recorded the lowest reading before the court this week with a BAC of .061.

She was convicted, fined $400 and disqualified for 12 months for an offence on Dawson Road, Gladstone.

