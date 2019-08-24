Is the Maryborough jail making crime worse?

NOT AN ISOLATED PROBLEM: Maryborough residents Paul and Zoe Jarrett say the crime problem in town is getting worse due to a combination of factors from the jail, unemployment rates and low socio-economic status. But both say it's not isolated to Maryborough.

NOT AN ISOLATED PROBLEM: Maryborough residents Paul and Zoe Jarrett say the crime problem in town is getting worse due to a combination of factors from the jail, unemployment rates and low socio-economic status. But both say it's not isolated to Maryborough. Blake Antrobus

MARYBOROUGH residents are divided on whether the Heritage City's jail is making crime rates worse or if it has no impact at all.

The Chronicle spoke to several residents about crime rates and their concerns surrounding the Maryborough Correctional Centre and its inmates.

Many were divided on whether the families of incarcerated prisoners moving to the region or inmates being paroled had made any discernible impact on the city.

Maryborough residents Paul and Zoe Jarrett, who have lived in town for more than a decade, said the city's crime rates had definitely gotten worse.

They blamed a combination of the jail, unemployment rates and its low socio-economic status.

But Ms Jarrett said it was not an isolated issue for the Heritage City.

"There's a lot more armed robberies and property thefts compared to back in the day," Ms Jarrett said.

"We keep hearing about it from neighbours and on social media.

"But it's not an isolated issue, there are lots of other regional towns experiencing similar problems."

Mark Jackson said it was a real eye-opener to meet the families of prisoners and understand what really happened there.

Mark Jackson said he has heard about problems all over town. Blake Antrobus

"It's very compact, you see a lot of it, moreso than any other place," he said.

"I've only been here for about 12 months but you hear about problems all over town."

Other residents said neighbourhood problems had quietened down in recent months.

Terry Bartrin, a Maryborough resident since 1998, said the crime rate was not as bad as Hervey Bay and drug problems in his street had been on the decline in recent years.

Another resident, Karen Murray, said her neighbourhood had been experiencing problems six months ago but it had since been quiet since problematic neighbours moved out.

"I've heard bad things about the crime rate but I've met some amazing people in town," Ms Murray said.