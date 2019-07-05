Menu
It's the amount of money you'll get back from the tax man, but 1080 could also kill you if you put it in your jam.
Opinion

Is Sco Mo baiting us with his 1080 tax handout?

Cathy Adams
by
5th Jul 2019 11:20 AM
CALL me a conspiracist... or at best a sceptic... but did anyone else raise an eyebrow at the amount chosen by Sco Mo to gift us at tax time?

$1080. It's quite precise. Not rounded up, or down.... but $1080.

Is it pure coincidence the figure is also the name of a poison used to control wild dog populations?

Me thinks not.

Perhaps it's a little in-joke to lighten the mood amongst those tasked with keeping their jobs for more than half a term?

Perhaps...

Sodium fluoroacetate is an organofluorine chemical compound, a colourless salt that does not occur naturally... I guess that's an apt way to describe parliament?

Now a quick google search reveals there has been no recorded cases of 1080 being harmful to humans when used in the way intended.

But apparently there was the one poor hunter who died at home in the 60s from eating jam containing 1080. How it came to be in his jam, I don't know.

Either way, joke or not, thanks Sco Mo, the money will be well spent.

1080 dog bait $1080 tax refund conspiracy theory northern rivers opinion sco mo
Lismore Northern Star

