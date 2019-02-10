Is North Queensland going to be hit by a cyclone?

The Bureau of Meteorology is monitoring a tropical low located north east of Cairns.

The Bureau of Meteorology is monitoring a tropical low located north east of Cairns. JTWC

A TROPICAL low off the North Queensland coat is not expected to have any impact on the Queensland coast as it moves eastward.

Currently located 300km off the coast of Cairns, the low is predicted to be moving rapidly east over Sunday and is expected to be located near the eastern boundary of the Eastern Region on Monday.

While it may deepen as it moved over the Coral Sea, conditions aren't favourable for developing into a cyclone at the start of the week.

Vinord Anand, meteorologist for the Bureau of Meteorology, said the system won't impact weather conditions in the Townsville region.

"At the moment the forecast is for very low chance of developing into a cyclone over the next three days," he said.

"That low is moving further away to the east and that region is on the west of the low.

"Even if it did develop into a cyclone it wouldn't really impact the weather in the north."

While conditions for development of a cyclone improve after Tuesday, the system will be moving towards the Solomon Sea, so the ongoing monsoonal conditions in the Townsville area won't be related to the tropical low.

"The Townsville region will be dominated by local weather patterns," he said.

"There is still a monsoonal trough in the north, around Cape York and further north.

"There is a chance there will be some showers and storm around the Townsville region with isolated areas of heavy rain, and wind and the possibility for some severe storms."