Is Boyne Island one of Queensland's Tidy Towns?

Aerial view of residential area Boyne Island and Tannum Sands. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

THE Boyne Island Lions Club will enter this year's Tidy Towns Competition as part of the club's 100th anniversary.

Boyne Island Lions Club member Ron Doherty hopes a shot at the title will increase the profile of Boyne Island Tannum Sands.

"There's an overall winner of Queensland's Tidiest Town, and all those things come with promotion and hopefully a bit more identity for us as Tannum Boyne,” he said.

The winning town will receive a marketing campaign from sponsors of Keep Queensland Beautiful, an organisation that encourages individuals to improve the quality of their local environment.

The Lions Club supports environmental innovation and protection activities such as beach clean-ups.

"We all love our Tannum Boyne area and it really is beautiful place,” Mr Doherty said.

"We've got some very good assets down there.”

Mr Doherty also said tourism numbers were doing "really well”, with visitors from the south enjoying sports such as golf and bowls during the winter period.

"There's a lot of volunteering that goes on down there which I think helps immensely,” he said.

"The various groups, in their own way, makes the place a better place to live.”

Most of the Lions' work involves community fundraisers such as cooking sausages.

"There's some work going on at the moment on this community branding project, that's identifying Tannum Boyne,” Mr Doherty said. "We're very proud of what we're doing.”

However, Mr Doherty believes there could be more cohesiveness among community groups.

"I think we're probably a bit disjointed in some ways in that one group might not know what the other group is doing,” he said.

A panel of judges will assess the applications by October.