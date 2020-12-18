Iron horse to tackle Gladstone Cup

That “I’ve been everywhere” horse Fab’s Cowboy will be out to keep his perfect record on

Gladstone’s Ferguson Park racecourse intact when he contests the club’s feature race of the year there on Saturday.

How appropriate it is too that the race is named the Iron Jack Gladstone Cup as nine-years-old Fab’s Cowboy is indeed an “iron horse”.

In fact, Fab’s Cowboy will be contesting the 99th race of his career when he will run in the Cup (1608m) under 65.5kg at 3.55pm on Saturday.

However, per medium of Sunshine Coast apprentice jockey Jake Molloy’s 4kg allowance, the old cowboy will come into the Cup with a featherweight for him being 61.5kg.

That’s mere peanuts for Fab’s Cowboy which has been handicapped with as much as 66.5kg during his long career that has earned him the remarkable CV of 40 wins and 20 placings.

His trainer, the now Moranbah-based Bevan Johnson has done a magnificent job in managing Fab’s Cowboy’s career as he has utilised the invaluable claiming allowances of apprentice jockeys to lessen the burden on the horse.

Fab’s Cowboy commenced his winning ways at Gladstone on June 4, 2016, at his seventh start in a race.

In six subsequent starts on the sand track there, he is unbeaten winning three races at Ferguson Park in 2016 and one in each of the subsequent four years.

“Fab” has also won seven races on the dirt at Charleville while his favourite track must be on the loamy soil at Roma where nine times he has won.

Over the years the old boy has also scored at Barcaldine; Blackall; Charleville; Clermont; Cunnamulla; Emerald; Goondiwindi; Bluff; Bundaberg; Gympie and Miles.

Sorry, I knew I would forget one of his winning tracks – Wondai!

Apprentice Molloy has ridden Fab’s Cowboy just once before when second at Alpha in October but in the Gladstone Cup he gets his chance to atone.

Mind you though, the Iron Jack Gladstone Cup will be no pushover for Fab’s Cowboy as the in form Le Dude and Mahratta have alluring credentials as well.

However, all things being equal Fab’s Cowboy should win the Cup and take his prizemoney past $316K – now bad for country cowboy is it?

There will be a swag of country horses racing at Gladstone to keep Fab’s Cowboy company.

They are coming from Bluff, Nanango, Eidsvold, Moranbah, Thangool, Bundaberg, Emerald and Maryborough.

Gold Coast based jockey Cyril Small, the name synonymous with the prolific Group 1 race winner, the great Vo Rogue, will also be a popular attraction at Gladstone on Cup Day.

Cyril has four rides on the card – Delius; Clusterfest; Liberty’s Gift and Deck of Aces.

Expect Small to ride multiple winners.

Racing commences at Ferguson Park at 1.10pm with the last race timed for 3.55pm.