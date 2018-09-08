Coloured 'Irlen' lenses cast the world in a different light

SOMETIMES it's not a bad thing to see the world through rose-coloured glasses.

That's especially the case for people who may have Irlen syndrome, a proposed vision disorder which makes people sensitive to light and can distort the way they see the world.

Unlike most vision disorders, Irlen syndrome is not believed to be a result of anything wrong with the eye itself, but rather with how the brain processes visual information.

For one group of Gladstone residents, this means a unique and colourful set of lenses may be able to act as a surprisingly simple solution to a range of problems they experience.

Irlen Clinic Gladstone director Sharyn Gormley said people were often passed on to her clinic after presenting to optometrists with vision problems, and having eye tests come back showing no physical issues.

Ms Gormley said the lenses worked by reducing the presence of certain colours in the white-light spectrum that may cause problems for people believed to have the disorder.

"It settles the brain down," she said.

"Words might stay fixed on a page whereas before they were sliding off or wriggling... sometimes it just reduces severe headaches."

She said the lenses often also helped to alleviate symptoms associated with dyslexia, chronic fatigue and other issues often experienced by people believed to have the disorder.

"It's different for everyone - one colour might help one person but do nothing at all for someone else," she said.

The existence of the disorder is not universally accepted, with the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists saying there is no definite evidence it exists.

But many of those that wear the glasses say they have experienced positive results.

Charmaine Mullemeister has been wearing her grey lenses for about five years.

She received an acquired brain injury in a car crash at 18, losing vision in one eye and being left with severely restricted peripheral vision in the other.

When the condition was at its worst, she said she had to move her head rapidly from side to side just to read a book.

"I was making the people at university sea-sick," she said.

Since being fitted with her glasses, Ms Mullemeister said she had been able to finish her study and gain employment as a chef, in an environment which requires a lot of visual and spatial awareness.

Skye Marxsen's family has attributed a jump in her literacy and numeracy results to her recently acquired pink-tinged lenses, while Ellah Ching has been wearing her glasses for years to help with her reading - the words no longer "jump off the page".

As for Blake Thomas, who has been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder?

He said his deep-blue-tinted lenses meant he was a little less "bonkers" at school.