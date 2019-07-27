Menu
Jay O'Shea poses for photos with fans Blake Seymour and Kane Howarth. Matt Taylor GLA270719ROAR
Soccer

Irishman scores four in a clean sweep pre-season

NICK KOSSATCH
by
27th Jul 2019 7:25 PM
SOCCER: They say you make your own luck.

GALLERY: https://www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/photos/BrisbaneRoarGladstone/82592/#/0

And that's exactly what Brisbane Roar's Irish recruit Jay O'Shea did when he torched Gladstone Select Team with four goals.

The Roar's 11-0 win against Gladstone was as professional as it gets and yes we know it was 'only an amateur team' but the boys from Brissy did what they had to do.

"I think it was a great performance from the lads and what we set out to do was to make sure we kept a clean sheet and everybody work as hard as we could and do things right," O'Shea said.

He and Bradden Inman were the game's only two multiple scorers as the Roar controlled the flow and tempo of the game.

"We're getting closer now to the FFA Cup game against Sydney and it had to be a really good workout for us," O'Shea said.

"In them type of games we can get a bit sloppy and complacent and everyone kept their concentration levels high and they kept moving the ball well."

O'Shea said to slot home four goals was a confidence builder for the upcoming season.

The speedy striker said the focus had been on defence at the start of pre-season.

"Now we're starting to work a lot on our attacking end and getting forward as quick as we can and getting bodies forward," O'Shea said.

The Roar's next challenge against Sydney FC at Leichhardt Oval on August 7 in the FFA Cup round of 32.

