Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A photographer has been given exclusive access into the world of young Irish travellers, showing their unique life on the road.
A photographer has been given exclusive access into the world of young Irish travellers, showing their unique life on the road.
Lifestyle

Irish ‘traveller’ girls stun in photo shoot

by Ben Hill, The Sun
12th Aug 2020 7:03 PM

Young Irish traveller girls have been pictured smoking candy cigarettes while others glam-up in a series of striking images showing life on the road with Irish travellers.

The incredible black-and-white photographs were taken by American photographer Jamie Johnson in Ireland.

The photos are featured in the book ‘Growing Up Travelling: The Inside World Of Irish Traveller Children’ by Jamie Johnson. Picture: Jamie Johnson
The photos are featured in the book ‘Growing Up Travelling: The Inside World Of Irish Traveller Children’ by Jamie Johnson. Picture: Jamie Johnson

Johnson has published the images in his new book, Growing Up Travelling: The Inside World Of Irish Traveller Children.

A young child sits in a tub. Picture: Jamie Johnson
A young child sits in a tub. Picture: Jamie Johnson

The photographs were taken in Galway, Limerick, Cork and Tipperary, Ireland.

An extract from the book reads: "Travellers are members of a historically nomadic and non-literate ethnic minority that has existed on Ireland's margins for centuries.

Two girls put make-up on. Picture: Jamie Johnson
Two girls put make-up on. Picture: Jamie Johnson

"As a result of decades of pressure from the Irish authorities, travellers today tend to live in houses in Irish towns and cities.

 

A girl poses outside a caravan as a woman watches. Picture: Jamie Johnson
A girl poses outside a caravan as a woman watches. Picture: Jamie Johnson

"Though some still 'halt' (settle seasonally, either legally or illegally) in caravans or other mobile structures for some or most of the year in both serviced and unserviced sites on the urban periphery."

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Irish 'traveller' girls stun in photo shoot

The photos show what life is like for the traveller children. Picture: Jamie Johnson
The photos show what life is like for the traveller children. Picture: Jamie Johnson
Three girls pose in their dresses. Picture: Jamie Johnson
Three girls pose in their dresses. Picture: Jamie Johnson
A boy takes a break from eating an ice cream to pose for a photo. Picture: Jamie Johnson
A boy takes a break from eating an ice cream to pose for a photo. Picture: Jamie Johnson
A young boy poses with a black eye. Picture: Jamie Johnson
A young boy poses with a black eye. Picture: Jamie Johnson
Two girls hold their dolls. Picture: Jamie Johnson
Two girls hold their dolls. Picture: Jamie Johnson
irish travellers jamie johnson photography

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How will Mater be staffed after takeover?

        Premium Content How will Mater be staffed after takeover?

        News The Observer asked CQ Health several questions about jobs.

        Disappearing disqualified driver has his day in court

        Premium Content Disappearing disqualified driver has his day in court

        Crime He showed up to court, disappeared, had a warrant issued, and then finally appeared...

        NO BAIL: DV accused an ‘unacceptable risk’

        Premium Content NO BAIL: DV accused an ‘unacceptable risk’

        Crime A Gladstone man has been denied bail despite his lawyer arguing the alleged...

        Speed still in Gladstone mum’s system a week later

        Premium Content Speed still in Gladstone mum’s system a week later

        Crime Her lawyer said she thought she was okay to drive that day.