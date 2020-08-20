Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
News

Ipswich woman in her 70s tests positive for COVID-19

Lachlan Mcivor
20th Aug 2020 10:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN Ipswich woman in her 70s who works at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

She is the only new coronavirus case in Queensland today with eight active cases across the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the woman continued to work at the Wacol facility, even after she fell sick.

"She lives in the Ipswich region and the contact tracing is now happening because she worked at the youth detention centre at Wacol," she said.

"There hasn't been any visitors at the youth detention centre because of our concerns with those young women who came back from Victoria from July 27 until Monday.

"That's a whole lot of contact tracing that does not have to happen.

"We have a very strong management plan in place for events like this and those plans are now being activated with the staff of the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and also with Queensland Health.

"We will be speaking to her close contacts, with her family members to try and identify a connection of where it has come from."

MORE TO COME

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus ipswich wacol
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two cars on fire at West Gladstone unit complex

        Premium Content Two cars on fire at West Gladstone unit complex

        News POLICE are investigating a suspicious car fire at a West Gladstone unit complex last night.

        • 20th Aug 2020 9:20 AM
        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed on yesterday, August 19.

        Popular music and arts event back on

        Premium Content Popular music and arts event back on

        Music After being forced to close due to COVID-19, one of Gladstone’s favourite events is...

        ‘I’m an idiot’: Man caught drug-driving

        Premium Content ‘I’m an idiot’: Man caught drug-driving

        Crime Troy William Henderson won’t be allowed to drive again any time soon.