Ipswich teen dies as ute hits parked car

Greg Osborn
by
28th Jul 2019 8:28 AM | Updated: 29th Jul 2019 4:05 AM
POLICE are investigating a fatal crash in Goodna overnight.

Just after midnight, a Toyota Hilux collided with a parked Mazada in Eric St.

Police attended the scene and the driver, a 19-year-old male from Bellbird Park, was extracted and CPR was performed.

He was declared deceased at the scene.

His passenger, a man believed to be in his 20s, was transported to PA Hospital in a stable condition with neck and shoulder injuries.

It is the second fatal crash in Queensland overnight after another driver died when his four-wheel drive hit a semi-trailer.

The crash occurred at Diamantina Development Rd, west of Quilpie.

Police said the collision occurred about 7pm on Saturday.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

fatal traffic crash forensic crash unit traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

