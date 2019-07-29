Ipswich teen dies as ute hits parked car
POLICE are investigating a fatal crash in Goodna overnight.
Just after midnight, a Toyota Hilux collided with a parked Mazada in Eric St.
Police attended the scene and the driver, a 19-year-old male from Bellbird Park, was extracted and CPR was performed.
He was declared deceased at the scene.
His passenger, a man believed to be in his 20s, was transported to PA Hospital in a stable condition with neck and shoulder injuries.
It is the second fatal crash in Queensland overnight after another driver died when his four-wheel drive hit a semi-trailer.
The crash occurred at Diamantina Development Rd, west of Quilpie.
Police said the collision occurred about 7pm on Saturday.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
A teenager has died after the ute he was driving crashed into a parked car and flipped onto its roof at Goodna. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/pIK06C0wml— 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) July 28, 2019