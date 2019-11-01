Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Ipswich police stations targeted in 'piggy porn' attack

Navarone Farrell
by
1st Nov 2019 1:15 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Ipswich police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack.

Yamanto and Ipswich police stations have had their Google cover image changed to a graphic mock-up of a scene from the children's cartoon Peppa Pig, and another of two English police officers, photoshopped into ballerina gear.

 

Queensland police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack.
Queensland police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack. Contributed

A single user, known only as 'Church El Chapo' has targeted multiple Queensland police stations, including Inala, Coomera, Moorooka, Crestmead, Browns Plains, and Beenleigh as well.

Moorooka Police Station's Google search now shows a picture of a swastika and Hitler's face on a pig's rear.

 

Queensland police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack.
Queensland police stations have been targeted in a bizarre 'piggy porn' internet attack. Contributed

While the image of Browns Plains Police Station contains a police car with a homophobic slur in place of 'POLICE'.

10 daily are reporting police told them the issue is out of their hands, as the user tagged the photos at locations that are not monitored by police.

"Queensland Police were unable to provide a formal statement but said they have contacted Google to ask the company to remove the images," their report reads.

"We are attempting to liaise with Google. Further investigations are ongoing," a Queensland Police media spokesman told 10 daily.

More Stories

bizarre cyber attack editors picks peppa pig police qps yamanto
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'WE NEED COMMUNITY SUPPORT': QCWA struggling to stay open

        premium_icon 'WE NEED COMMUNITY SUPPORT': QCWA struggling to stay open

        News The association has been meeting, crafting and baking for almost 100 years but membership is dangerously low.

        Woman wins competition after 40 years

        premium_icon Woman wins competition after 40 years

        News Even though the judge was ‘really tough’, this QCWA member has taken out the top...

        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are six options.

        Car crashes into light pole

        premium_icon Car crashes into light pole

        News Emergency services were called to the scene late last night.