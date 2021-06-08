Menu
News

Ipswich newsagent sells $1.1m winning Lotto ticket

Lachlan Mcivor
7th Jun 2021 9:00 AM
ONE lucky Ipswich resident could be walking around with a winning Lotto ticket in their pocket worth more than $1 million after it was sold by a local newsagent.

Nextra in Booval Fair shopping centre is urging people to check their tickets after they were informed by The Lott over the weekend that they sold a division one winner in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

The win was worth $1,172,770.

Owner Robyn Aitchison said it was "very exciting" news and staff were eagerly awaiting the winner to come into the store.

She said it had been a long time since they sold a division one winner.

"It's really great for us, the staff and it's great for the centre," she said.

"It's been a long time coming.

"We've had a few good store syndicate wins lately but this is obviously a lot bigger than that.

"(Ticket sales) are always pretty steady."

It comes after an Ipswich man in his 30s won more than $850,000 last week after he was one of seven division one winning entries.

Last year there were 312 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto across Australia, which collectively won more than $355.13 million.

