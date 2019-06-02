Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale
Council News

Ipswich mayor’s alleged threat against planner

by Kelmeny Fraser
2nd Jun 2019 5:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PAUL Pisasale allegedly told an Ipswich council city planner that his job was on the line over his handling of expansion plans by one of the state's biggest developers.

The Sunday Mail can reveal that Ipswich council city planner John Adams has detailed claims of "threatening behaviour" by the then Ipswich mayor in a witness statement to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

It is believed the statement will comprise part of the brief of evidence in the case against Pisasale.

The Ipswich council probe led to 16 people being charged, including Pisasale, who is defending allegations of corruption, perjury and fraud.

Mr Adams told the CCC in late 2017 that Pisasale allegedly told him his job was at risk over his handling of a planned expansion by Springfield Land Corporation to its Springfield Town Centre project.

The company chairman is Maha Sinnathamby, the state's fifth richest person with a $1.66 billion fortune, according to The Australian's list of the 250 richest people this year.

The Sunday Mail is not suggesting Mr Sinnathamby or Springfield Land Corporation was involved in wrongdoing and no charges have been laid in relation to the development.

Springfield Land Corporation did not comment on Mr Adams' allegations.

Mr Adams claims the Springfield Land Corporation expansion negotiations were among the most difficult of his career.

Springfield Land Corporation was being "somewhat cavalier" by suggesting a transport plan to service proposed growth would be "sorted out over time" without a detailed plan, he alleged.

"SLC had not provided adequate transport solutions and were attempting to obtain unfettered approval for as much development as possible to water down any review mechanisms and hold points," Mr Adams alleged.

He said he had wanted "hold points" triggering further transport analysis.

He claimed an "agitated" Pisasale told him in 2015 his "job was on the line" over "concerns that Maha Sinnathamby (from SLC) had raised about how I was handling negotiations … in particular the additional transport analysis hold points".

Mr Adams alleges Pisasale asked him to reconsider his approach.

He alleges Pisasale approached him at least once more about the plan and again told him his job was at risk.

He said Pisasale told him he did not want to adopt an alternative position at council as "it would put the 'spotlight on him and the council'."

Mr Adams said he did not recommend what Springfield Land Corporation wanted and council took a position "midpoint between myself and SLC".

Attempts to contact Pisasale were unsuccessful.

A council spokesman declined to comment.

More Stories

Show More
corruption ipswich paul pisasale politics

Top Stories

    Bruno reward lifted to $5k

    premium_icon Bruno reward lifted to $5k

    News A Mount Maria family are still searching for their beloved Bruno and are appealing for any information community may have on his whereabouts

    • 2nd Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Hoon busted four times by police in one year

    premium_icon Hoon busted four times by police in one year

    News 'I had my windows up I didn't hear any noise.'

    • 2nd Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Dancing sensation attracts strong crowd

    premium_icon Dancing sensation attracts strong crowd

    News Find out what students learnt from dance group Djuki Mala

    REVEALED: Streets hit by thieves in Gladstone this week

    premium_icon REVEALED: Streets hit by thieves in Gladstone this week

    Crime Find out which suburbs have been the hardest hit