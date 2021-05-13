Ipswich beatboxer turns soft drink cans ‘into orchestra’

Ipswich-based beatboxer Tom Thum has been making music using instruments he fashioned from pepsi cans. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Ipswich-based beatboxer Tom Thum has been making music using instruments he fashioned from pepsi cans. Photo: Ebony Graveur

POPPING. Clinking. Fizzing.

For the past two weeks, snippets of odd sounds coming from Tom Thum's home may have baffled the neighbours.

The Ipswich-based beatboxer whose ability to create a seemingly infinite range of sounds with just his throat has dived into a project, applying his talent for noises to a bizarre medium.

"I've been trying to turn a can of Pepsi Max into as many instruments as I possibly could," Tom said.

"Really kind of dial in a combination of voice and metal and ring pulls popping, things fizzing and sounds ah-ing and all the gassiest releases and ice clinking in jars."

The unusual project has been Tom’s focus since the soft drink brand enlisted him to make video content for its social media. Photo: Ebony Graveur

The unusual project has been Tom's focus since the soft drink brand enlisted him to make video content for its social media.

"I've been turning the world of Pepsi Max into an orchestra," he said.

"I bought two cartons (of the canned soft drink), tuners, a whole lot of hacksaws and weird things (in order to create the instruments).

Tom said he drew on his experience of collaborating with Queensland Symphony Orchestra to make the project come alive.

Ipswich-based beatboxer Tom Thum has been making music using instruments he fashioned from pepsi cans. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Though Covid has kept things quiet on the touring front, Tom has been chipping away at his projects, including creating music for an interpretative dance troupe.

"I've been working on all sorts of strange things," he said.

"I've been doing things I haven't had the opportunity to do while I was touring - a whole chunk of time is taken up by being on buses so often you're not productive."

Tom Thum will perform at Earth Frequency music and arts festival at Ivory's Rock, Peak Crossing on Sunday.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.