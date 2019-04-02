Seven for eight: Ridiculous IPL choke

The Delhi Capitals snatched defeat from the jaws of victory on Monday night in the Indian Premier League.

Chasing 167 to win against Kings XI Punjab, Delhi was cruising at 3-144 in the 17th over only to lose seven wickets for eight runs in the next three.

England's Sam Curran was at the heart of Punjab's incredible comeback, claiming a hat-trick and taking four wickets in the space of five balls.

Indian quick Mohammed Shami triggered the collapse when he bowled compatriot Rishabh Pant (39) in the 17th over and on the very next ball Chris Morris paid the price for taking on Ravichandran Ashwin at mid-off, run-out by a direct hit at the non-striker's end for a duck.

From there, it was the Curran show. In the 18th over the all-rounder, who scored a quickfire 20 off 10 opening the batting, had the well set Colin Ingram (38) caught at deep cover to take Punjab into Delhi's tail. He struck again at the end of the over, removing Harshal Patel (0), who was the first victim of his hat-trick.

The dual strikes left Delhi in disarray at 7-148, still needing 19 runs off the last two overs with Hanuma Vihari the last remaining recognised batsman. Shami removed him in the penultimate over to leave Curran 13 runs to play with and two wickets to take.

Curran opted for the wickets, sending the stumps of Kagiso Rabada (0) and Sandeep Lamichhane (0) cartwheeling with two pinpoint yorkers to seal the win and claim a hat-trick.

"I have opened in school cricket but this is probably the first time in senior cricket," added Curran. "The crowd was so loud, I couldn't hear my own thoughts."

- with AAP