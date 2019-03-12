INXS legend 'rocks' up to Gladstone to support worthy cause

JOIN THE CLUB: Tony Mills and INXS's Kirk Pengilly at The Observer Club event on Friday.

JOIN THE CLUB: Tony Mills and INXS's Kirk Pengilly at The Observer Club event on Friday. MIKE RICHARDS

THE year's first The Observer Club event was a successful evening of relaxed socialising and fundraising.

The event was attended by members of the club and special guest Kirk Pengilly, former INXS musician.

The Observer media advertising manager Jessica Mckay said club members helped raise $4700 for local organisation Roseberry Queensland through raffles and locally donated prizes.

"Those included trips to Heron Island, Keppel Island and Alliance Airlines I believe donated some flights as well,” Ms Mckay said.

"We also had three lucky door prizes which were three guitars signed by Kirk Pengilly.

"Roseberry were quite surprised, some of it was not just from raffle tickets but proceeds donated from the club.

"It was great for everybody to jump on-board and support a great local organisation.”

Ms Mckay said the The Observer Club held events three times a year for members.

Special guests at upcoming events include Michelle Bridges and magician Cosentino.

"It really is just an opportunity for businesses to get together and enjoy a good night out with some amazing talent like Kirk Pengilly and do some fundraising for a local charity,” Ms Mckay said.

"It brings in a lot of smaller businesses that don't get the opportunity to connect and network with other businesses in a relaxed environment.”