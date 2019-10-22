Gladstone's property market sees investor confidence

The three-bedroom two-bathroom unit 12/216 Oaka St is on the market for $185,000 with LJ Hooker Gladstone.

GLADSTONE'S property market is perfect for investors, according to Herron Todd White's October report.

The report indicates the market is in the early stages of recovery.

Values at affordable lows and increasing rents make the market a great opportunity for investors, the report said.

Ray White director Andrew Allen said he had been seeing a rapid improvement in the number of investors in the ­region.

"Getting them to commit is still difficult, but people ­definitely have their eyes wide open to the opportunities in Gladstone," Mr Allen said.

Raine & Horne principal Mark Patton said investors were taking advantage of the region's price point, with opportunity for growth.

And with investors coming to the region, Mr Patton is positive about the future.

"We scratched the bottom and our market is improving almost daily," Mr Patton said