Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The three-bedroom two-bathroom unit 12/216 Oaka St is on the market for $185,000 with LJ Hooker Gladstone.
The three-bedroom two-bathroom unit 12/216 Oaka St is on the market for $185,000 with LJ Hooker Gladstone.
News

Gladstone's property market sees investor confidence

samreyolds
Sam Reynolds, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Oct 2019 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE'S property market is perfect for investors, according to Herron Todd White's October report.

The report indicates the market is in the early stages of recovery.

Values at affordable lows and increasing rents make the market a great opportunity for investors, the report said.

Ray White director Andrew Allen said he had been seeing a rapid improvement in the number of investors in the ­region.

"Getting them to commit is still difficult, but people ­definitely have their eyes wide open to the opportunities in Gladstone," Mr Allen said.

Raine & Horne principal Mark Patton said investors were taking advantage of the region's price point, with opportunity for growth.

And with investors coming to the region, Mr Patton is positive about the future.

"We scratched the bottom and our market is improving almost daily," Mr Patton said

investors propertymarket realestate recovery
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    FINAL REPORT: ATSB reveals findings into fatal plane crash

    premium_icon FINAL REPORT: ATSB reveals findings into fatal plane crash

    News A REPORT into a plane crash at Agnes Water that killed a UK tourist found better restraints could have prevented such serious injuries.

    HAVE YOUR SAY: Net-free Boyne River takes a step forward

    premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Net-free Boyne River takes a step forward

    News Steps to make Boyne River off limits to commercial netting operators has taken a...

    IN COURT: 43 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 43 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards