Five QFES crews work to contain a house fire at Kholo on Monday. Picture: file photo
Investigations underway as fire destroys Kholo home

kaitlyn smith
22nd Jun 2021 9:00 AM
Investigators have returned to the scene of a Kholo home after it was badly damaged by fire on Monday evening.

Five crews, including one rural unit, rushed to the property on Kholo Road just before 9pm, after fire broke out.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the two-storey house was well alight by the time crews arrived.

Firefighters were required to use full breathing apparatus during their attempt to contain the blaze.

It took them two hours to bring the situation under control, with the fire fully extinguished just before 11pm.

The spokeswoman said fire investigators would now work to determine the cause of the fire.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

It is understood the property was vacant at the time.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a crime scene had been declared.

She said detectives had arrived on scene 7am Tuesday.

Ipswich Queensland Times

