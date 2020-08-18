Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
News

Investigations under way after reports of missing man

Javier Encalada
18th Aug 2020 8:35 AM

POLICE are seeking community assistance to locate 37-year-old Rohan Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd was last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.

The Lismore resident is known to visit the Kyogle and Barkers Vale areas.

Mr Lloyd is described as caucasian, 5ft 6 inches tall, medium build, balding brown hair and with a short or fine beard.

 

Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd.
Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd.

 

An investigation is under way, and NSW Police urged anyone with information regarding Mr Lloyd's current whereabouts to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote police event number E77508477.

kyogle lismore missing person northern rivers missing persons nsw police rohan lloyd
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council takes action at Agnes after carcasses dumped

        Premium Content Council takes action at Agnes after carcasses dumped

        News More signs will be placed in 1770 after piles of fish waste was dumped in Agnes Water on the weekend.

        Developer’s dream: Huge block of land on Agnes market

        Premium Content Developer’s dream: Huge block of land on Agnes market

        Property It is being touted as the “golden ticket” for a residential developer searching for...

        IN COURT: 67 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 67 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 18.

        Police investigating 'suspicious' car fire in Gladstone

        Premium Content Police investigating 'suspicious' car fire in Gladstone

        News Police located the 1997 Toyota Camry about 11.40pm burnt out.