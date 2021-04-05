Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating a man‘s death at Norman Gardens on March 22, 2021. Picture: Jann Houley
Police are investigating a man‘s death at Norman Gardens on March 22, 2021. Picture: Jann Houley
Crime

Investigations ongoing into death in Norman Gardens

Aden Stokes
5th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It has been two weeks since the death of a 51-year-old man who allegedly sustained fatal stab wound to the chest at an address in Norman Gardens on March 22.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said investigations were ongoing into the man's death, with the incident still being treated as "suspicious".

The spokesman said police had not charged anyone over the alleged incident as of Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of an alleged assault at an address in Cypress Avenue just after midday.

A 51-year-old man had allegedly sustained a single stab wound to his chest.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

A 48-year-old woman, also from Norman Gardens, was assisting police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or local police. Quote this reference number: QP2100543900.

norman gardens rockhampton police sudden death tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘One of a kind’: Tributes flow for Boyne man killed in crash

        Premium Content ‘One of a kind’: Tributes flow for Boyne man killed in crash

        News Tributes have flowed for a Boyne Island man after he was killed in a car crash in New South Wales last month.

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Race, Harbour Fest photos

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Race, Harbour Fest photos

        News All the photos from Gladstone Harbour Festival, Easter races.

        Rockynats dyno challenge wows crowds with big horsepower

        Premium Content Rockynats dyno challenge wows crowds with big horsepower

        News Cars were strapped or bolted to the Insane Performance chassis, or hub...

        Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race 2021 hailed a great success

        Premium Content Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race 2021 hailed a great success

        Water Sports “This weekend showed some great seamanship.”