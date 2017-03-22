Pilot in Curtis Island chopper crash summoned for investigation

The scene of a helicopter crash on Curtis Island, where two men were lucky to survive after they were found more than a day after the crash.

THE Australian Transport Safety Bureau's investigation into the helicopter crash on Curtis Island is expected to be completed by mid- July.

Two men were found in a serious condition on Saturday afternoon after their helicopter crashed at the northern end of the island at 11.44am on Friday.

As part of the investigation, the ATSB will interview the pilot and gather additional information.

Two men, a 56-year-old from Margate and a 61-year-old from Scarborough, were found on a nearby beach in a critical condition.

The 61-year-old pilot suffered spinal injuries and was immediately airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital, before being transferred to Brisbane on Sunday.

The men were found an fisherman saw an esky and fishing rods floating in the water.

He brought them to Rockhampton Police Station, with the Rockhampton search and rescue coordinator taking over the investigation.

Aircrew using night vision goggles had been conducting a second search flight around 10pm focussing on an area near Keppel Creek when they found the chopper. Gavin Lock

Police called the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, who found a suitcase on Curtis Island.

It wasn't until police called the phone numbers located in the luggage they realised a helicopter was involved.

Police again called in RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, which found the Bell 206 JetRanger helicopter lying on its side in mud flats on Curtis Island about 10pm on Saturday night.