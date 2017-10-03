Investigation 'could take months' after man killed in car crash

It is believed the accident occurred when one vehicle tried to overtake another, causing a collision with oncoming traffic.

AN INVESTIGATION led by Gladstone region police into a fatal car crash at Miriam Vale yesterday could take months, a Queensland Police Spokesperson said.

A 40-year-old man was killed yesterday following a car accident on the corner of Fingerboard Rd and Bindaree Rd at 11.40am.

The crash involved a four-wheel drive and two other vehicles.

An initial police report said a Mercedes sedan travelling in a westerly direction on Fingerboard Road stopped to turn right into Bindaree Road, giving way to a Kia Cerato travelling in the opposite direction.

Police said a Nissan Patrol four-wheel drive following the sedan attempted to overtake it, travelling on to the wrong side of the road before colliding with the oncoming Kia as well as the sedan.

The 40-year-old male driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Gladstone police officer has confirmed that the investigation into the cause of the crash could be "ongoing for months" before, and if anybody, was charged over the accident.

The three passengers in the Nissan were transported to Gladstone Hospital from the scene.

A young male child was reportedly one of the patients transported, having received an impact to the head.

The other two patients were a female adult who received soft tissue injuries and an injury to her arm, and a male adult who was complaining of neck pain.

All three patients were in a stable condition and left the scene in an ambulance around 12.45pm.

With debris scattered across the road, emergency service workers had to divert traffic and close parts of the road for hours.

The accident caused Fingerboard Rd to be closed to traffic in both directions throughout the afternoon before reopening at about 6.30pm.

Traffic was diverted away from Fingerboard Rd but a number of people were stuck in Miriam Vale, unable to reach Agnes Water.

The Forensic Crash Unit will continue to investigate the incident.