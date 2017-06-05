Investigation continues into stormwater drain death

THE POLICE investigation into the death of South Gladstone resident Michael Ceremuga is continuing.

Mr Ceremuga's body was found in a stormwater drain below Gladstone Benaraby Rd at Toolooa on May 25.

An autopsy conducted last Monday produced no evidence of wounds or blunt trauma to his body.

The forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy has sent off several samples for toxicology testing to help determine the cause of Mr Ceremuga's death.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the results of those tests had not yet been received by police.

"There's nothing at the moment," he said.

"It could be another week, it could be another two weeks."