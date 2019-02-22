Buy this pub (and town) for the price of a Brisbane home

SELLING UP: John and Sue McIntosh are selling the Muckadilla Hotel/Motel after ten years in the business.

Molly Hancock

THE Muckadilla Hotel-Motel is the heart and soul of the town, and for the price of an average home in Brisbane - you can buy it.

Only nine people live in Muckadilla, so when someone decides to buy the only landmark within a shortdrive for $450,000, they're pretty much buying the town.

That's what drew John and Sue McIntosh, when they originally bought the pub 10 years ago, but now they are ready to hang up the beer glasses and enjoy the luxuries of retirement.

The pub, affectionately known by locals as Mucka, is situated 40km east of Roma and boasts a long history, dating back to the first pub called the Railway in 1885.

The one that stands now has been the bread and butter of Muckadilla since 1912. The pair, who originally come from Woodburn, NSW, decided to purchase the hotel-motel in 2009 after working for years in the pub scene.

"We were looking at all different pubs that were for sale and this was very flat and there was no upstairs or downstairs are, so I thought 'this will do me'," Mrs McIntosh said.

"Over the past 10 years we have done up the pub, made a lot of improvements and built it up so that a lot of the locals and tourists want to come back.

"We have enjoyed every minute of this adventure."

The pub currently has nine motel rooms, a pool, beer garden, dining area, residential home and camping grounds. and has been listed for sale at $450,000, a price similar to a home in Brisbane.

The McIntoshs believe the Muckadilla Hotel-Motel would be the ideal investment for a young family.

"We are both now over 60 and want to retire and be able to spend time with our grand kids and put our feet up a bit," Mrs McIntosh said.

"If a younger family came in they would be able to include things like breakfast on weekends, a coffee machine and put their own stamp on the pub.

"Plenty of people have shown interest, it is just a matter of getting someone who wants to invest."