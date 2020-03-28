Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
1770 Lagoons Central Apartment Resort has apartments for sale starting at $116,000. Picture: Contributed.
1770 Lagoons Central Apartment Resort has apartments for sale starting at $116,000. Picture: Contributed.
Property

Invest in CQ’s most beloved holiday destination

Rainee Shepperson
28th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INVESTMENT opportunity in one of the state’s most beautiful areas has just become available and it is an offering you won’t want to miss.

If you normally buy to invest, this might just be the property that changes your mindset and has you buying to own.

A unique opportunity to buy a studio, one bedroom or two-bedroom apartment at 1770 Lagoons Central Apartment Resort is on offer, with prices starting at $116,000 underpinned by a 9 per cent rental guarantee for investors for three years.

The apartment resort was recently acquired by Central Apartment Group, a national apartment hotel chain with 19 apartment hotels Australia-wide.

These include Curtis Central Apartments, Gladstone City Central, Gladstone Central Apartment Hotel in the Gladstone CBD and other apartment hotels in places like Rockhampton, Townsville, Emerald, Cairns, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

The perks for investing in the 1770 Lagoons Central Apartment Resort are endless. Owner stay benefits, zero vacancy rates, zero management fees and minor repairs taken care of by the resort free of charge are just the beginning.

Guests can enjoy many features of the resort such as an onsite restaurant and bar, large pool with swim-up bar, pampering at the awards-winning Anjea Spa and proximity to the beach.

Central Apartment Group property investors will benefit from special discounted rates when they stay at the group’s hotels.

If you are looking to live or invest in a tourist hotspot that has strong visitation from both domestic and international travellers, 1770 and Agnes Water are locations you need to put on your list.

The region is well-known for fishing, boating, diving and surfing in a pristine and unspoilt environment.

Central Apartment Group CEO Sid Knell said she strongly believed in the future of Central Queensland and continues to buy apartment hotels and resorts in the region.

For more information, email Chris Novak on chris.novak@primega.com.au or phone 0434 532 144.

1770 agnes water property market agnes water tourism apartments commercial property investment opportunity lagoons central apartment resort
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidates make final pitch for your votes

        premium_icon Candidates make final pitch for your votes

        News AS VOTERS head to the polls today, the 21 council and two mayoral candidates have made their final pitch as to why they should be elected.

        • 28th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Calls for relief for childcare fees Childcare centres run at 50%

        premium_icon Calls for relief for childcare fees Childcare centres run at...

        News CHILDCARE centres are running at 50 per cent capacity as parents choose to keep...

        • 28th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        ELECTION DAY: Gladstone records almost 20k early voters

        premium_icon ELECTION DAY: Gladstone records almost 20k early voters

        News A campaign like no other will end at 6pm today.

        • 28th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Corvid’ Hamper bringing art to the masses

        premium_icon ‘Corvid’ Hamper bringing art to the masses

        News Crow Street Creative are making sure no one goes without art or good food during...