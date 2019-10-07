Invaluable experience for pair

CRICKET: CQ Seamers captain Sam Lowry said debutants and his The Glen teammates Harry Rideout and Waqar Yunus stepped up to big time cricket.

Seamers finished the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge with one win and two losses and failed to defend the title it won last year.

Seamers ended in sixth place out of eight teams.

“Harry and Waq will gain some great experience heading into the 50-over format,” Lowry said.

CQ Seamers’ only win came against Far North Fusion in which Lowry and Rideout starred with the ball with 3-9 and 2-8 respectively while The Glen’s Jason Seng made an unbeaten 32 to help Seamers chase down Fusion’s 62 runs with 10 wickets in the shed.

“Both stepped up and played well when they were called upon,” Lowry said.

Yunus was not required to bat in the win against Fusion or in the two-wicket loss against Darling Downs.

In that game, Yunus took 1-9 off one over while Lowry made 22 runs and Seng got a start with 15.

Rideout’s best figures were against Fusion in which he took 2-8.

The captain said he was pleased with his form with the willow.

“Happy with my form and only had the two chances to bat, but made two contributions which is good,” he said.

His first innings with the bat yielded 51 runs against Wide Bay Flames in game one.

Despite a 65-run partnership with Lachlan Hartley (34 runs) for the fourth wicket, CQ Seamers went down by five wickets as Flames chased down Seamers’ target of 6-137.

Northern Monsoons and Gold Coast Thunder will do battle in the Bulls Masters Cup grand final as the curtain-raiser to a Big Bash League match at the Gabba later in the year.

RESULTS

GAME ONE: WB Flames 5-140 d CQ Seamers 6-137 by 5 wickets

GAME TWO: CQ Seamers 0-66 d FN Fusion 9-64 by 10 wickets

GAME THREE: DD Suns 8-160 d CQ Seamers 4-158 by 2 wickets