'Intimidating and threatening': CQ police officer investigated

A POLICE officer from the Central Region has been suspended from the Queensland Police Service while he is being investigated.

A 46-year-old senior constable is the subject of an investigation in relation to allegations he engaged in "intimidating and threatening behaviour toward members of the public and permitted a member of the public to drive a marked police car".

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a QPS media release read.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."