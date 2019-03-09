International Women's Day event helps make money sense

GIRL POWER: Mandy Cox and Lori Simpkins from Anglicare Central Queensland (Gladstone and Biloela), Cr Natalia Muszkat, Sarah Hamilton and Kerry Anger from H&R Block, WIN project officer Elmira Esfahani and Shakira Raymond from GAPDL at the Lunch, Friends and Money event at the Gladstone Inclusion Centre. It was held in conjunction with International Women's Day.

FINANCE, friends and food were on the menu yesterday for International Women's Day at the Gladstone Inclusion Centre.

Hosted by Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours, the 'Lunch, Friends and Money' event consisted of two financial workshops designed for women and held either side of a social lunch.

Representatives from Anglicare Central Queensland and H&R Block gave presentations to a crowd of about 60 women.

WIN project officer Elmira Esfahani was ecstatic with the number of women who turned up.

"We expected around 40-45," she said.

"Talking about money is usually not interesting. Everyone loves to have it but when you talk about tax and financial resilience it's not something everyone is interested in.

"We had very good guest speakers and they covered it in a way that everyone loved it."

Anglicare CQ financial resilience worker Mandy Cox discussed the inner workings of the charity's financial resilience program and other topics.

"We also went into our MoneyMinded program, which is our financial literacy education program we provided in a one-on-one, couples, family or group setting," Ms Cox said.

She also gave tips on how women could best managed their money - advice that men could also find useful.

"It's around looking at your money - looking how your money comes in and how it goes out, focussing on budgets and prioritising your money," Ms Cox said.

"A lot of people don't have a budget and don't know how to create a budget. They don't know why we have one and why we stick to it."

Ms Cox said Anglicare CQ couldassist anyone whether they were on benefits or not.

H&R Block tax consultant Kerry Anger also gave advice on taxation and superannuation.

"We wanted to educate women in financial literacy," she said.

"Financial literacy is about ownership of the information that you need in order to do a successful tax return, hopefully reduce your tax liability and perhaps getting a better refund.

"It's about empowering people - not just women - to understand the information that's needed to get the best refund."