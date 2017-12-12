Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

International TV star coming to Gladstone

OUTLANDER: David Berry is at home on a horse.
OUTLANDER: David Berry is at home on a horse. FOXTEL
Sarah Steger
by

WITH just four days to go before filmmakers from all over the country touch down in Gladstone for the Capricorn Film Festival, things are starting to heat up.

Just in time for the lights to dim and the red carpet to be rolled out, organisers have announced that international TV star David Berry will be attending as the celebrity guest judge.

Mr Berry is most famous for his current role in the acclaimed series Outlander.

 

GLADSTONE-BOUND: Actor David Berry.
GLADSTONE-BOUND: Actor David Berry. FOXTEL

He has also appeared in Home and Away, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries and A Place to Call Home, for which he received a nomination for Most Outstanding Supporting Actor at the 2016 Logie Awards.

Mr Berry graduated from the National Institute of Dramatic Art in 2008.

When he isn't working on set he tours as a singer with the corporate entertainment act Scream and Shout.

Topics:  a place to call home capricorn film festival david berry foxtel morrissey management outlander

Gladstone Observer
Relief in sight for 'long-suffering' Gladstone landlords

Relief in sight for 'long-suffering' Gladstone landlords

WHEN a Gladstone home owner asks Terry Ryder for advice he says "be patient, things will get better”.

New airport cafe offers affordable eats

TAKING OFF: Head cook at the recently opened The Jet Bar, Christie Nunn displays the café's extensive menu with breakfast, brunch and lunch options.

The Jet Bar provides a new venue to visitors and locals.

UPDATE: Grass fire comes within metres of New Auckland homes

CLOSE CALL: The aftermath of the grass fire at a New Auckland estate.

Two fire crews have left the scene.

Man pushes stepson onto concrete, grabs him around the throat

Daniel Gary Sheldrick, 42, pleaded guilty to one domestic violence charge of assault occasioning bodily harm and eight charges of contravention of a police protection notice in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Daniel Gary Sheldrick, 42, pleaded guilty to domestic violence.

Local Partners