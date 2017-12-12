International TV star coming to Gladstone

WITH just four days to go before filmmakers from all over the country touch down in Gladstone for the Capricorn Film Festival, things are starting to heat up.

Just in time for the lights to dim and the red carpet to be rolled out, organisers have announced that international TV star David Berry will be attending as the celebrity guest judge.

Mr Berry is most famous for his current role in the acclaimed series Outlander.

GLADSTONE-BOUND: Actor David Berry. FOXTEL

He has also appeared in Home and Away, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries and A Place to Call Home, for which he received a nomination for Most Outstanding Supporting Actor at the 2016 Logie Awards.

Mr Berry graduated from the National Institute of Dramatic Art in 2008.

When he isn't working on set he tours as a singer with the corporate entertainment act Scream and Shout.