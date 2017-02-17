Massive international private jet stops at Gladstone

AN INTERNATIONAL private charter is currently sitting at the Gladstone airport.

The Nauru Airlines 737300 aircraft was captured at the Gladstone airport at about 7am by a resident leaving the airport.

However, Gladstone Airport operations manager Darren Crane said it landed as part of a "scheduled stop" in Gladstone at about 10.15pm last night.

"It was definitely not a diverted flight," he said.

WHO COULD IT BE: Another resident at the Gladstone airport sent in this photograph of an international plane on the runway this morning.

"It's not a regular passenger transport flight, it's a chartered private flight, so someone has hired this plane privately."

The plane is scheduled to leave the airport tonight at about 10pm.

It is not yet known who has chartered the plane however, Mr Crane said it is unlikely that information would become available due to confidentiality reasons.

Nauru Air Corporation, trading as Nauru Airlines is the flag carrier airline of the Republic of Nauru.

It operates scheduled international services to other Pacific islands and Australia. Its main base is Nauru International Airport.