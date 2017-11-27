Menu
International art exhibition coming to Gladstone

STUNNING: Shirana Shahbazi's work from 'Flowers, fruits & portraits' series 2009.
STUNNING: Shirana Shahbazi's work from 'Flowers, fruits & portraits' series 2009. Natasha Harth
Julia Bartrim
A WORLD class touring exhibition is coming to Gladstone this Christmas.

Straight from the Queensland Gallery of Modern Art; A World View: The Tim Fairfax Gift will make its first stop at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum in mid December.

"We are really excited about it because we're the first stop, that's pretty unique,” Maddie Cook programs and promotions officer at GRAGM said.

"The works are very contemporary showcasing a lot different artists that we might not have seen before, they are remarkable.”

Chris Saines the director of GOMA will officially launch the exhibition at GRAGM on December 15.

"Celebrating Tim Fairfax's far-reaching generosity and advocacy for regional Queensland, the exhibition features works by both renowned and emerging artists, and includes large-scale sculpture through to more intimate photographic works,” he said.　

"Central to the exhibition is the idea that art can help us to channel, refract, activate and recalibrate our understanding of the familiar, and to see the world anew.”

"The works featured connect Queensland with cities across the globe and enable a deeper understanding of human experience and creativity.”　

A World View was first shown at GOMA, as part of the gallery's 10th anniversary celebrations, and honoured the contribution of Tim Fairfax, one of the Gallery's most generous benefactors.　

For more information about A World View: The Tim Fairfax Gift on Tour, visit www.qagoma.qld.gov.au

The exhibition will be available for viewing at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum from December 16 to February 24.

Topics:  art exhibition gladstone regional art gallery and museum queensland gallery of modern art tim fairfax

