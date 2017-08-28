Interfaith forces celebrate common background

PEACE DAY: Richard Johnson (left) was a speaker and Marcel performed the Musical Welcome to Country at Gladstone's International Day of Prayers for Peace event.

COMMUNITY members of eleven different faiths came together at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens on Saturday to celebrate Gladstone's International Day of Prayers for Peace.

The event was hosted by the Gladstone Region Interfaith Network, and focused on the "common background” of all people as part of Multicultural Week activities.

GRIN member Josephine Sidhu said diversity in Australia is " a beautiful thing”.

"We are a group of people who are keen to understand the tradition and faith of other people in an open and honest forum,” she said.

"There are so many similarities amongst all people.

"All of our members are true blue Aussies and are all of various backgrounds and faiths.”

Mrs Sidhu said it was "heartening” to see people of different faiths share a good afternoon and genuine friendship.