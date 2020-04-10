INTERACTIVE: A different look at Harbour Fest

EMPTY: Gladstone Marina stage empty when in past years thousands would crowd around to watch the entertainment.

LAST night should have been the launch of the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

Instead for the first time in 58 years, the Gladstone Marina is empty with the only people in the area joggers getting their daily exercise.

The cancellation means the Great Raft Regatta, scheduled for Friday, and the Street Parade, set for Sunday will leave the waterways and streets empty.

Wednesday evening would normally feature a welcome to the festival, stage performances and the Harbour Festival Queen quest.

The cancellation was announced in March guided by the directives by advice from the Federal and State Governments and the Chief Health Officer.

Harbour Festival committee president Raymond Lewis said this was a historic year which people will look back on.



"It's just unfortunate, there's bigger issues in the world at the moment," Mr Lewis said.

"Our festival is the showcase for our community, there's been hundreds and thousands who come through the festival.

"It's very disappointing for everybody, it's disappointing for our staff our volunteers, the families that enjoy festivals."

He said the focus now was on the 2021 Harbour Festival.

"Each year we try to improve it," he said.

"We now have a bigger opportunity for us to make the festival bigger and better for our community."