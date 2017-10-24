Intense workouts are a HIIT with Gladstone

HIIT: Becc Pritchard and F45 Gladstone co-owner Bradley Jamieson break a sweat at the studio in New Auckland.

SATURDAY morning gym junkies are catching onto the latest research and getting into high intensity workouts.

F45 is the fastest growing fitness franchise in Australia, with systemised 45-minute studio workouts.

Gladstone co-owner and manager Candice Ferris opened the studio with partner Bradley Jamieson three months ago.

"We opened with nearly 100 members and grew from there," she said.

"I think that fact that none of the exercises are ever repeated and it's all high intensity interval training is what makes it really successful."

"Motivation wise, it's really good for people who like sport through training in small groups.

"Basically, you work in intervals. You work for a period of time then rest for a period of time. Each workout is different times and at different intervals."

Candice said the beauty of the program is that everybody has their own station and the exercises can all be scaled so beginners can go at their own pace.

"We have people just starting out on their fitness journey to athletes looking to improve their fitness ... it's super effective for building lean muscle and burning fat," she said.