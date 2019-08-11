Integrity boss’s own brush with probe

Kim Papalia will be Assistant Commissioner of Corrective Services’ new Integrity and Professional Standards Command.

A FORMER top West Australian bureaucrat caught up and cleared in a corruption probe has been hired to head a new unit tackling corruption in Queensland's prisons.

The Sunday Mail can reveal former WA high-ranking police officer turned road safety commissioner Kim Papalia will fill a new post created as part of a Queensland Corrective Services integrity drive.

His appointment as Assistant Commissioner of Corrective Services' new Integrity and Professional Standards Command is in response to a ­wide- ranging corruption investigation into the prison system.

The Crime and Corruption Commission's Taskforce Flaxton probe exposed problems including corruption going unreported, inappropriate relationships, excessive use of force, misuse of information and cases of staff supplying contraband.

While Mr Papalia's role is part of a wider plan to boost integrity in managing prison facilities, he has himself been no stranger to the workings of corruption investigations.

He was once a director of operations at WA's Corruption and Crime Commission, only to later come under scrutiny by the same body over a decision in his subsequent Road Safety Commissioner role.

The investigation examined a decision by the former Barnett Government to redirect $1.5 million in speeding fine money to rugby union team Western Force on the eve of the 2017 state election.

The funding affair was referred to WA's corruption body in February last year after an inquiry found the reallocation of the funds to the team was "potentially unlawful".

Mr Papalia had by then quit the job and Labor had toppled the Barnett administration.

The corruption watchdog cleared him in December of ­serious misconduct or corruption but said Mr Papalia "did not discharge his duties … as well as he could have".

"A more diligent head of department would ensure proper processes were followed," it continued.

A spokesman for Queensland Corrective Services said it undertook "an international talent search" to fill the Assistant Commissioner position.

"This process included rigorous background checks and reference checking," he said.