'Integral': Port stalwart remembered 20 years on

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation is today marking 20 years since the death of Reg Tanna, a man who not only did extraordinary things for the port but also the wider Gladstone community.

With his motto "there is no 'I' in team", Mr Tanna is remembered as a humble man that was the driving force behind the powerhouse that has become the Port of Gladstone.

Acting GPC CEO Craig Walker said Mr Tanna was much loved and respected, and is the namesake of the RG Tanna Coal Terminal.

"In 1994 the terminal was named after Reg for his outstanding visionary leadership and commitment to the port's growth," Mr Walker said.

"Reg was integral in the establishment and expansion of the facility and in the planning and execution of the harbour deepening project, which dramatically increased our exporting capacity, opening up Gladstone to the world.

"He was the general manager of the Gladstone Harbour Board and Port Authority, as we were known then, for over 34 years.

"Under Reg's leadership, GPC completed the earthworks for nearly every school oval and sporting field in the Gladstone region, with the employees of the day even maintaining those fields."

Mr Walker said it was an honour to be part of the GPC as it celebrates Mr Tanna's work.

"I know every member of the GPC family, whether they personally knew Reg or only of his legacy, will feel a sense of pride as we continue to carry out his dream for the port," he said.

"Remembering today more than ever it is a privilege to work at and be part of our GPC family."

GPC will be observing a moment's silence at 11am, with the three ship loaders at the RG Tanna Coal Terminal Wharf rising in a guard of honour, celebrating Mr Tanna's legacy.

Reg is survived by his wife Norma and children Catherine, Michael and Anthony.