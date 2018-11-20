Insurance forum to address Gladstone residents' concerns

ALERT: The Insurance Council is urging the public to not be "complacent” after the weather bureau's announcement of a lower-than-average cyclone risk this summer.

THE Insurance Council of Australia is hosting a free community forum in Gladstone, inviting home and small business owners to share insurance-related experiences and insights with industry representatives.

The meeting, hosted by members of the council's Disaster Planning Directorate, will address natural hazard exposure, avoiding under-insurance, how mitigation measures can reduce insurance costs and local issues driving insurance premiums.

Insurance Council of Australia general manager of communications Campbell Fuller said the forum would help attendees understand how Gladstone compared with the rest of the country in terms of insurance premiums and risks.

He said residents in weather disaster-prone areas like Gladstone were five times more likely to lodge an insurance claim.

"A combination of cyclone and tropical storm risk, flood risk and bushfire risk; many of these communities face a number of significant risks every year,” Mr Fuller said.

"We're trying to encourage the community to not be complacent this year (since) the weather bureau has forecast a slightly lower than average number of cyclones.

"(But) there hasn't been a recorded year in history where a cyclone hasn't crossed the coast.

"Cyclone Debbie ... which was the second-most expensive cyclone in Australia's history, happened in a year that the weather bureau said was a lower than typical cyclone year.”

The community forum will run from 6-7.30pm tomorrow, with registrations required.

To register and receive location details call 1800734621 or visit disasters.org.au/info-sessions.

Noor Gillani