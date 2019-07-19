Instagram’s ‘hidden’ likes hack

Instagram's move to 'hide' likes has influencers - and just about every social media addict in Australia - is a spin.

Turns out, there's actually a way around it.

Instagram controversially announced it had removed the number of likes under posts in selected markets, including Australia, the latest territory in a trial to "remove pressure" for users.

The move was heavily criticised online, with some declaring it the "end of Instagram".

Now, News Corp Australia can reveal a glitch in the system that means you can still see how many "likes" an individual post has.

The way to do it? Log onto Instagram via a desktop computer, not using the mobile app.

The "likes" display - in total numbers - if you run the mouse cursor over the post, or in the bottom, right corner on photos (directly underneath the comments) when you click on the link to the individual photo or video.

This glitch in the controversial update also extends to exposing how many "views" a video post has.

Of course, none of this detail shows up on the Instagram mobile app after the update flushed through yesterday.

Mia Garlick, Facebook Australia's director of policy, yesterday attempted to explain why Instagram - which is owned by social media giant Facebook - is now hiding likes Down Under.

"We hope this test will remove the pressure of how many likes a post will receive, so you can focus on sharing the things you love," Garlick said in a statement.

"We are now rolling the test out to Australia so we can learn more about how this can benefit people's experiences on Instagram."

Garlick added that the platform was assessing "whether this change can help people focus less on likes and more on telling their story".

Instagram began rolling out the trial of update removing the total number of likes on photos and viewings of videos on users' feeds and profiles yesterday.

Users will still be able to see the number of likes on their own posts.

However, the change won't affect measurement tools for businesses and creators on Instagram and all likes and engagement metrics will still be available in those business-related tools.

The trial update expands on a similar change introduced in Canada in May and will be extended to New Zealand, Japan, Ireland, Italy and Brazil.

Australia was said to have been chosen for the trial because it has a fast-growing, highly engaged community of millions of people on Instagram and a tech-savvy audience.

A decision will be made at a later date on whether or not the update will be made permanent.

It came as Instagram last week introduced two new features aimed at combating bullying on the platform.