Instagram hawking suddenly banned
The Kardashian clan will have to find a new platform to hawk their diet drinks.
Instagram has announced new policies to remove or restrict posts that promote weight-loss remedies and cosmetic surgery on its platform. The company has directly called out the Kardashians, who have become well-known for their diet-forward posts.
'Grams that boast results or offer discounts will no longer be visible to users under age 18. And, any post that makes a "miraculous claim" and offers a coupon code for a diet product will be removed from the platform, while users will also have the ability to flag content that they believe may violate the new community guidelines.
Instagram's public policy manager Emma Collins name-dropped the Kardashians, in particular, in an interview with the UK's Evening Standard about the changes.
"If (a Kardashian's) Instagram post is pulled into the policy of promoting diet products or procedures for sale then that post won't be available to under 18s," Collins said. "The Kardashians are people we continue to have collaborative conversations with. They'll be made aware of the change."
The changes, users say, have already taken effect.
"Wow that was fast. This Kim Kardashian flat tummy shake post from January is now only accessible if you're logged into Instagram and listed as over 18," tweeted BuzzFeed reporter Ryan Broderick.
Wow that was fast. This Kim Kardashian flat tummy shake post from January is now only accessible if you're logged into Instagram and listed as over-18. pic.twitter.com/67rEv4uqpJ— Ryan Broderick (@broderick) September 18, 2019
Actress Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), who leads a so-called "radical inclusivity" advocacy group called I Weigh and worked with Instagram to devise the policy, calls this a "huge win" in a statement released by the social network. She has called out other celebs, including Cardi B, for hawking laxative detox tea.
"Facebook and Instagram taking a stand to protect the physical and mental health of people online sends an important message out to the world," Jamil said in the statement.
"As someone who struggled with an eating disorder for most of my youth, I've personally known and suffered the perils of the devious side of the diet/detox industry."
Jamil called the policy changes a "day of hope for our generation, who deserve respect and protection from the celebrities and influencers that they follow".
View this post on Instagram
THIS IS HUGE NEWS. @i_weigh are changing the world together. After a bunch of shouting, screaming, and petitioning... we have managed to get the attention of the people at the top, and they have heard us and want to protect us. And this is just the beginning of our efforts. As of now, if you’re under 18, you will no longer be exposed to any diet/detox products, and for all other ages; all fad products that have bogus, unrealistic claims will be taken down and easy to report. I’ve been working with Instagram all year towards this, who were amazing to deal with, and they expressed that they passionately care about creating a safer space for us all online. This happened so much faster than I expected and I’m so proud and happy and relieved. WELL DONE to the many people who have been working towards this huge change. This is a mass effort. This is an extraordinary win that is going to make a big difference. Influencers have to be more responsible. ❤️
This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission